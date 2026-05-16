Flash flood hits Mountbatten Road after heavy rain, subsides within 20 minutes

Heavy rain triggers flash flood near Amber Road and Tanjong Katong Road South

A flash flood occurred along Mountbatten Road near Amber Road on Friday morning (15 May) after heavy rain lashed parts of Singapore.

According to alerts issued in the PUB Flood Alerts Telegram group, the flooding affected the stretch from Amber Road to Tanjong Katong Road South.

PUB issued multiple flood risk alerts

At 9.43am, the National Environment Agency (NEA) warned that heavy rain was expected over the northern, eastern, and central parts of Singapore from 10am to 11.15am.

Shortly after, PUB advised motorists to avoid several locations due to flood risk.

At 9.45am, an alert warned of potential flooding along the service road off Mountbatten Road near Jalan Seaview.

Another warning was issued at 10.12am for the slip road from Mountbatten Road to Tanjong Katong Road South.

Flash flood occurred at 10.47am

PUB later confirmed that a flash flood had occurred along Mountbatten Road from Amber Road to Tanjong Katong Road South at 10.47am.

“Please avoid the area,” the alert stated.

However, the flood subsided fairly quickly. At 11.03am, PUB announced that the flash flood had cleared.

Photos taken by an MS News reader at around 11.10am showed only rainwater remaining in the area after the flooding subsided.

Area has experienced flooding before

The affected stretch is located near Jalan Seaview, a low-lying area that has previously experienced flash floods due to tidal influences and heavy rain.

A flash flood also occurred in the area in March 2025.

PUB previously said drainage upgrades were completed in 2014 to improve water flow, though some sections remain vulnerable as road levels are only slightly above high tide levels.

Further drainage enhancement works are expected to begin in 2025 as part of broader flood mitigation efforts across Singapore.

Thundery showers expected throughout first half of May

In a weather advisory issued on 30 April, NEA said inter-monsoon conditions are expected to continue in the first fortnight of May.

The agency added that thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore on most afternoons.

Rainfall forecast is also expected to be above average across most areas of the island.

Also read: Flash flood risk alert issued for Mountbatten & Jalan Seaview amid heavy monsoon rain

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Featured image courtesy of MS News reader and adapted from PUB Flood Alerts on Telegram.