Perodua catches fire after another driver performs flaming exhaust stunt during car show in M’sia

Car catches fire after another performs flaming stunt during car show

A car caught fire after the driver of another vehicle parked beside it performed a flaming exhaust stunt during a car show at a shopping mall parking lot in Klang, Selangor, on Sunday (21 Dec).

In a video circulating on social media, the driver of a black car revs the engine several times before flames shoot from its exhaust pipe.

However, the flames travelled on the concrete behind another car, eventually causing it to catch fire.

A man tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher from a neighbouring car, but the blaze was too strong, and he fell backwards.

Firefighters successfully extinguish blaze

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar, said they received a call regarding the incident at 9.25pm, Sinar Harian reported.

The Telok Panglima Garang Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) promptly deployed a team to the scene.

“The fire was successfully extinguished by the personnel on duty,” said Mr Mukhlis.

Fire damaged 90% of one car

According to mStar, Mr Mukhlis said the incident involved two cars – a Perodua Myvi and a Toyota Vios.

The Perodua Myvi belonging to a car show participant was 90% burned in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Toyota Vios, which belonged to a mallgoer, sustained approximately 2% damage, Majoriti reported.

Fortunately, the incident did not injure anyone.

However, the cause of the incident and the amount of losses are still under investigation.

Also read: Man in M’sia sets tow truck on fire after he couldn’t afford fine for towed car

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @mstaronlineofficial on Instagram, Sinar Harian.