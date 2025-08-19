Man in M’sia sets tow truck on fire after he couldn’t afford fine for towed car

Man sets fire to tow truck after his car was towed

Upset about his car getting towed, a man set fire to a tow truck owned by the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) at around 11.08am on 15 Aug.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a man approaching the tow truck parked on the side of the road in front of the MBJB Impounded Vehicle Depot.

He appears to be holding a metal container in one hand.

The man then douses the truck with a liquid, believed to be petrol, before setting it on fire with a lighter.

Later in the video, another man is shown putting out the blaze with a fire extinguisher while the suspect lingered nearby.

Suspect did not have money to pay fine

In a statement on Sunday (17 Aug), Johor Bahru Selatan District Police Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat revealed that the suspect is a 31-year-old local man.

He was dissatisfied after his Perodua Axia was towed on 14 Aug, which led him to commit the crime.

Mr Raub further explained:

The suspect, who did not have the money to pay the complaint, was asked to make an appeal, but felt the process was difficult and encouraged the suspect to act outside the limits of the law.

According to the commissioner, the damage incurred in the fire is estimated to cost around RM10,000 (S$3,038).

Suspect had previous drug offences

The suspect was arrested later on the day of the incident at 1.06pm.

An aluminium can and a lighter were seized from him.

Upon checking his records, authorities found that he had previous drug offences.

However, he tested negative for drugs at the time of his arrest.

The suspect is currently remanded for five days and is being investigated for treason, which has a maximum prison sentence of seven years, plus a possible fine.

