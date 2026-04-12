Pritam Singh poses with dogs on inaugural Eunos Pet Day, almost 100 cats microchipped at event

Pritam Singh meets residents’ pets at Eunos Pet Day, Eileen Chong shows up with dog in WP apparel

On 11 April, the inaugural Eunos Pet Day saw Member of Parliament (MP) Pritam Singh posing among residents and their cute dogs.

Additionally, the volunteers of the Cat Welfare Society (CWS) microchipped nearly 100 pet cats for free.

Residents walk dogs with Pritam Singh at Eunos Pet Day

The Workers’ Party (WP) chief and the Team Eunos volunteers held the event on 11 April, from 8am to 11am.

Residents gathered at a multi-purpose hall at Block 101, Bedok Reservoir Road.

The morning was kicked off with a dog walk with the residents. Most led their dogs along on leashes, while some pushed them along on prams.

They followed it up with pet competitions and booths filled with all manner of pet-related products.

Children even got to make pet art at an art booth, colouring in cats, dogs, and rabbits, among others.

Non-constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Eileen Chong participated with her dog, Henri, handsomely dressed in a WP neckerchief.

Mr Singh described the event as “superb” and thanked the participating residents, event partners, and volunteers.

Just under 100 cats microchipped by volunteers

At Eunos Pet Day, CWS supported a veterinary volunteer team in providing free microchipping services to almost 80 cats.

Microchipping involves the insertion of a tiny chip under the cat’s skin, which contains a unique identification number. It allows for lost cats to be returned to their owners.

“It’s super fast, faster than a vaccination sometimes,” CWS said on Facebook.

Microchipping your cat is mandatory by 1 Sept 2026.

“The purpose of CWS’ support is to reduce the common barriers of compliance, such as logistics and cost,” Cat Welfare Society told MS News.

“The CWS Pet Cat Sterilisation and Microchipping Schemes provide free sterilisation and microchipping to owners who need assistance.”

According to CWS, they organise transport, make vet appointments, and return the cats to their owners afterwards. They added that owners are very willing to get their pets microchipped.

Ultimately, the Facebook post by Mr Singh garnered over 2,100 likes at press time, with many commenters praising the event.

A netizen joked that Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong would walk a dog soon too, referencing Mr Gan being filmed on public transport shortly after Mr Singh.

Also read: Not your average commute: DPM Gan Kim Yong seen on LRT after Pritam Singh’s photo on MRT went viral

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Featured image adapted from Pritam Singh on Facebook.