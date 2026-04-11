Not your average commute: DPM Gan Kim Yong seen on LRT after Pritam Singh’s photo on MRT went viral

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Any chance you came across a politician on the public transport this week?

By - 11 Apr 2026, 6:43 pm

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DPM Gan Kim Yong on LRT after photo of Pritam on MRT goes viral

Earlier this week, Workers’ Party secretary-general Pritam Singh was seen on the MRT, heading towards City Hall. A photo of the moment has since gone viral across multiple social media platforms.

On Friday (April 10), Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong posted a Facebook clip of himself on the Punggol East LRT loop.

Alongside him were the Punggol GRC Members of Parliament (MPs), Janil Puthucheary, Sun Xueling and Yeo Wan Ling.

Photos of politicians taking public transport go viral

The timing of DPM Gan’s post has not gone unnoticed, with some online noting that it came shortly after Mr Singh’s photo gained traction.

The attention follows comments made by DPM Gan on 7 April, when he encouraged Singaporeans to take public transport and use fans instead of air conditioning to cope with the rising costs of electricity.

gan kim yong lrt photo

Source: @wakeupsingapore on Instagram

A couple of days later, the photo of Mr Singh on the MRT began circulating online. In it, Mr Singh stood in the middle of the train cabin reading a newspaper.

Wake Up Singapore’s post on Instagram has since garnered over 26,000 likes.

“A leader who walks the talk,” the caption said.

Comments for Mr Singh were largely positive, with many applauding his actions.

Several netizens even mentioned that they had bumped into him during their public transport commute as well.

gan kim yong lrt clip

Source: Gan Kim Yong on Facebook

Just a day later, DPM Gan Kim Yong shared clips of him and his team taking the LRT.

He mentioned that they were rolling out a new generation of Light Rail Vehicles (LRVs) to be launched in 2028.

gan kim yong lrt comment 2

Source: Facebook

In the comments section, opinions were split.

One user suggested having them experience the public transport chaos daily during peak hours, while others commended the politicians for “walking the talk”.

Also read: DPM Gan Kim Yong: S’pore inflation set to rise, households and businesses to brace for higher costs

DPM Gan Kim Yong: S’pore inflation set to rise, households and businesses to brace for higher costs

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Featured image adapted from Gan Kim Yong on Facebook and @wakeupsingapore on Instagram.

Article written by:

Buranond Kijwatanachai
Buranond Kijwatanachai
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