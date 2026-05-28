Motorcyclist t-bones car after allegedly running red light in Hougang, gets flung off motorcycle

Motorcyclist somersaults off bike after t-boning car at Hougang junction, sent to hospital

A motorcyclist was flung off his bike after t-boning a car at a traffic junction in Hougang on Wednesday (27 May).

The motorcyclist had allegedly run a red light prior to the accident.

He was later conveyed to the hospital.

Motorcyclist runs red light, hits car

Footage of the accident later emerged on the SGRV Admin Facebook page, where it has since garnered nearly 100,000 views.

In the video, the car can be seen making a right turn at the junction of Upper Serangoon Rd and Hougang Ave 7.

The traffic lights appear to be in the driver’s favour.

However, a motorcyclist, alleged to be driving a Malaysia-registered vehicle, suddenly approaches at high speed from the opposite direction, appearing oblivious to the turning car and the traffic lights.

The rider then collides with the car and is sent somersaulting into the air, before landing on the ground.

Passers-by and drivers check on motorcyclist

After the accident, the motorcyclist can be seen writhing in pain on the ground.

Debris from both vehicles can be seen scattered across the road.

The female driver exits the car to check on the rider before getting back into the car to move it to a safer location.

Meanwhile, multiple passers-by can be seen checking in on the motorcyclist and calling for medical assistance.

SCDF responds and rider taken to hospital

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers are later seen attending to the rider.

Meanwhile, a group of onlookers gather around the area in curiosity.

In response to MS News queries, the SCDF said that they were alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Hougang Avenue 8.

SCDF conveyed the motorcyclist in a conscious state to Changi General Hospital.

The Police also added that the 32-year-old male motorcyclist is assisting in investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: Motorcyclist sent to hospital after accident with car in Jurong, driver assisting police investigations

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Featured image adapted from SGRV Admin on Facebook