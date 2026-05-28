Rescuers from Thailand find 5 of 7 trapped within Laos cave

Rescuers from Thailand find 5 of 7 trapped for a week within Laos cave

A group of rescuers from Thailand discovered five of the seven trapped villagers inside a cave in Laos. The villagers have been trapped in the cave after it flooded last week.

Although they have been found, their extraction remains a massive challenge.

Finding the trapped villagers

At around 4.30pm on Wednesday (27 May), the Thai rescuers stated that they had found five of the trapped villagers, while the search for the missing two continued.

According to the Bangkok Post, the five were trapped around 300 metres away from the cave’s entrance. Videos of the moment were shared, showing a strong emotional response from both the villagers and rescuers.

The five survivors told rescuers that they were struggling with their hunger but confirmed that none was injured or ill.

The next step of the rescue operation would include bringing supplies to the trapped villagers.

Complicated tunnel system poses challenge

The villagers had reportedly entered the cave system last week in search of gold before rain caused the cave to flood.

Located in Xaysomboun province, locals would often visit the caves in search of gold despite warnings from authorities.

The Thai rescue team, who have experience in the Tham Luang cave rescue in 2018, were invited by Laotian authorities after the latter faced a shortage of manpower and equipment.

Despite the discovery of the trapped villagers, the cave divers reported rough conditions.

“We can’t dive them out, it’s too small, too tight, too risky,” one said. He also called it the narrowest tunnels he had ever experienced in his 30 years of diving in mines.

Not only did the divers have to wiggle their way through extremely narrow tunnels, but they also said the lack of oxygen posed an issue.

Efforts continue as the rescuers attempt to locate the remaining two missing people.

According to CNN, they aren’t known to the five survivors, and rescuers believe the two entered the cave earlier than the group found on May 27.

Also read: 40 kindergarteners & teachers trapped in M’sia cave during flash flood, rescued after 2 hours



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Featured image adapted from Bangkok Post and ThaiPBS.