Ang Mo Kio salon charges elderly man S$1K for S$8 haircut, chain admits to unfair practices

Hair salon chain charges elderly customer nearly S$1K for S$8 haircut, admits to unfair trade practices

A hair salon chain in Singapore has admitted to unfair trade practices after charging an elderly customer nearly S$1,000 for what was supposed to be an S$8 haircut.

The business, operating under the brand name HairFun, had also misled the victim into signing up for costly hair treatment packages without his consent.

Following an investigation by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS), the company has since refunded nearly S$12,500 to affected customers.

Elderly man misled over ‘haemorrhaging scalp’

According to CCCS’s statement on Wednesday (4 June), the elderly man had visited HairFun’s Ang Mo Kio branch for a haircut advertised at just S$8.

Midway through the session, an employee showed him images on a monitor and falsely claimed they revealed haemorrhaging on his scalp — despite not using any scanning device.

Without the man’s consent, the employee proceeded to apply a powder to wash his hair.

When it came time to pay, the staff member instructed him to key in his PIN on a point-of-sale machine while concealing the amount being charged.

He was billed nearly S$1,000 for a hair wash and a 10-session treatment package he never agreed to purchase.

A doctor would later confirm there was nothing wrong with his scalp.

Salon directors admit to engaging in unfair trade practices

The unfair practices came to light following multiple complaints received by the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE), which referred the matter to CCCS.

Following unannounced inspections at three HairFun salons in October 2024, CCCS found that the companies had targeted elderly customers between May 2023 and July 2024 using misleading promotions and high-pressure sales tactics.

Customers were lured in with low-cost haircuts ranging from S$4 to S$10, only to be misled into purchasing expensive and unnecessary treatment packages.

A storefront poster at the Ang Mo Kio outlet even prominently advertised “free haircut” promotions twice a week for seniors aged above 55.

The salon’s directors, Ronald Teo Jian Hao and Chiong Hong Hioh, have since admitted to engaging in unfair trade practices.

As part of an undertaking with CCCS, they have pledged to:

Cease all unfair trade practices

Cooperate with CASE to resolve all related complaints

Introduce a five-day cooling-off period allowing customers to cancel and receive refunds for prepaid packages.

To date, approximately S$12,500 has been refunded to affected consumers, covering almost all disputed amounts.

CASE president commends efforts

In a Facebook post, CASE President Melvin Yong commended the collaboration between CASE and CCCS, highlighting the successful recovery of close to S$12,500 for elderly residents affected by the unfair practices.

He also reaffirmed CASE’s commitment to holding errant businesses accountable.

CCCS Chief Executive Alvin Koh added that the commission would step up community outreach efforts to help seniors better understand their rights and protect themselves from misleading sales tactics.

