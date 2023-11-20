85-Year-Old Man Gets S$8 Haircut At Ang Mo Kio Salon, Charged S$99 For Extra Treatment

85-Year-Old Man Charged S$99 For Hair Treatment In Ang Mo Kio

An 85-year-old man visited a salon in Ang Mo Kio for a haircut worth S$8, only for staff to allegedly persuade him to get a hair treatment for S$99.

However, the salon claims to promote their treatment to every customer.

They also added that it would usually cost more, as they are currently providing the service at a promotional rate

Unsatisfied with what his father had gone through, the son of the 85-year-old shared what happened with Shin Min Daily News.

Ang Mo Kio salon charged elderly man S$99 for hair treatment

The son, who goes by Mr Xu (transliterated from Mandarin), explained his father had visited the HairFun salon at Block 410 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at around 9am on 9 Nov.

The elderly man had initially wanted to get a haircut, which would only set him back S$8 as he’s a non-member.

“My father was waiting for my mother to go to the salon. It was his first time there. When he came back, he was complaining about how he spent S$99 there for hair treatment and felt it was unreasonable.”

Mr Xu added that his father, at 85 years of age, had a whole head of white hair. He did not understand why the staff even recommended the nourishing treatment in the first place.

Salon claims they promote the service to all customers as they are having a promotion

When Shin Min visited the salon in question, the manager said the staff on duty when Mr Xu’s father visited was not around. The manager was also not on duty during his visit.

But, the manager confirmed that they indeed offer hair treatment services.

“Previously, it was S$199. Now we are having a promotion, so it’s S$99.”

The manager added that they would promote the treatment to all their customers, regardless of age and gender.

However, when Shin Min enquired with one of the customers who just received an S$8 haircut, they said that the staff did not promote the treatment to them.

15 complaints lodged with CASE against salon company in 2023

According to the Chinese language daily, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) has received 15 complaints against the company that runs the salon since the start of the year.

The complaints not only involved the specific branch Mr Xu’s father visited, but other branches as well.

So far, the reports allege that the company pressures customers to purchase treatment services, or charges customers for services or packages without clearly explaining the prices.

Also Read: AMK Beauty Salon Caught Using Pressure Sale Tactics, Promises To Stop Making False Claims

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.