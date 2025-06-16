Woman’s severely decomposed body found in Johor home, colleagues looking for her only known relative living in S’pore

Woman’s severely decomposed body found in Johor home

A woman’s body was found in a severely decomposed state inside her home in Skudai, Johor, on Friday (13 June).

According to Lianhe Zaobao, 39-year-old Luo Qunfeng (transliterated from Mandarin), who worked as a primary school teacher, had been absent from work for several months.

A colleague, who wishes their identity to remain anonymous, said they last visited Ms Luo in February and atried to visit her several more times after that, but they received no response.

Neighbours also said they have not seen the woman for a long time.

Teacher had been dead for nearly a month

On Friday, a neighbour noticed a strange smell coming from Ms Luo’s home and called the police, who then found Ms Luo’s body inside her house.

The neighbour was then told Ms Luo had been dead for nearly a month, judging from the degree of her body’s decomposition.

Ms Luo’s body was sent to the morgue, waiting to be claimed by her family for her funeral rites.

According to Oriental Daily, police are also currently awaiting the autopsy report to determine the exact cause of Ms Luo’s death.

Only known relative believed to be in Singapore

Colleagues said Ms Luo’s parents have been dead for over a decade, and the teacher has always lived alone.

They do not know much about the deceased’s family, except for her aunt, Jiang Laihao, who was the only relative mentioned to them.

Her aunt had moved to Singapore in her early years and is believed to be 74 years old, around the same age as Ms Luo’s mother if she were alive.

Both the police and Ms Luo’s colleagues are searching for her relatives on social media.

“Although there are enthusiastic people willing to help arrange her funeral, we still hope to find her relatives to send her off for the last time,” Ms Luo’s colleagues said.

Those who have information about Ms Luo’s only known relative are urged to contact the Skudai police at 07-511 2622.

