2 S’poreans discovered dead in KL homestay, suspected ketamine found at scene

Singaporean pair discovered dead in KL homestay on 16 May

A 43-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both Singaporean nationals, were found dead in a homestay located in Taman Taynton View, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur on 16 May.

Cheras District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Aidil Bolhassan said police were alerted to the case at 12.53pm that day.

Officers were dispatched to the homestay after receiving a report that the duo were found unconscious in the rented unit, The Sun reported.

The bodies were already decomposing and emitting a foul odor.

Burnt charcoal and suspected ketamine found

While early investigations revealed no signs of physical injuries or foul play, burnt charcoal and items believed to be related to ketamine were found in the room.

Inside the homestay, further checks at the scene found that the air-conditioner had been wrapped with plastic.

The window was also sealed with plastic sheets.

“Inspections also revealed remnants of burnt charcoal in a barbecue container and a substance suspected to be ketamine on a plate in the room,” Assistant Commissioner Bolhassan said.

Homestay worker found the victims

Speaking to the police, a female homestay worker said she noticed that the front door of the homestay was still locked at 11am, and that the victims’ shoes were still outside.

The woman knocked on the door several times but received no response, prompting her to inform the homestay manager.

“The manager then instructed her to unlock the front door using a spare key. Upon entering, she found the air-conditioner, ceiling fan and television switched on in the living room,” said Assistant Commissioner Bolhassan.

The worker then went to the third bedroom of the homestay and noticed tape around the door and the window sealed with plastic canvas.

“She opened the window and saw both victims lying unconscious on the bed, and the room was filled with a foul smell,” he added.

Medical personnel from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre (UKMMC) pronounced them dead at approximately 2.22pm.

The bodies have been taken to the mortuary at UKMMC, where a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the official cause of death.

Singaporean authorities have not issued a public statement on the matter at the time of writing.

