Lumberjack in Italy beheads himself with chainsaw while hallucinating after drug use

Italian lumberjack beheaded himself with chainsaw after taking hallucinogenic drug

An Italian lumberjack accidentally beheaded himself with a chainsaw while in a hallucinatory state, reports British newspaper The Mirror.

The victim, 24-year-old Aaron Engl, was found dead near a mountain hut in Marga, where he frequently worked.

Two tourists discovered Mr Engl’s body next to his all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and a chainsaw on 18 Aug 2024.

A coroner’s hearing this week revealed that he likely died between 5am and 6am that morning.

Took hallucinogens while attending party with family & friends

Investigations revealed that Mr Engl had attended a rave party with family and friends on the evening of 17 Aug. There, he allegedly consumed multiple drugs, including hallucinogens.

Feeling unwell, he left the party and returned home in the early hours of 18 Aug. He later drove to the forest in his van, where his work tools were stored.

Cause of death ruled as neurogenic shock from incomplete decapitation

Prosecutors said Mr Engl likely rested the chainsaw on his left shoulder while it was still running.

He may have accidentally pressed the throttle and safety lock, causing the chain to start spinning while it was against his body.

The autopsy found abrasions on his left shoulder and chest, and his cause of death was ruled as neurogenic shock from an incomplete decapitation, which would have caused near-instant death.

Victim was in a ‘severely altered state’ when accident took place

Post-mortem test confirmed the presence of hallucinogenic substances in his system, and investigators believe he was in a “severely altered state” when the accident happened.

All the blood at the scene belonged to Mr Engl, and no foul play is suspected.