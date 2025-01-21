60-year-old father beheaded & disembowelled by son inside home in Philippines

60-year-old father beheaded & disembowelled by son in Philippines
A 60-year-old father named Loloy Barles was beheaded and disembowelled by his son inside their home in Davao del Norte, Philippines on Sunday morning (19 Jan).
Mr Barles’ 41-year-old son, Balono, even chopped up his father’s internal organs and placed them in a frying pan, GMA News reported.
He also hung his father’s heart at a tree while his father’s head is believed to have been thrown into a river, but is yet to be found.
Suspect covered father’s body with mud
According to a GMA News report, a neighbour noticed a commotion inside the house where the father and son lived.
The suspect then approached while holding a scythe, prompting the neighbour to seek help.
Upon arrival, the police found the suspect next to the victim, who was lying in a pool of his own blood, the Philippine Star reported.
Besides a scythe, the police identified that the son also used a machete, a knife, and a tree branch to commit the crime.
Additionally, the suspect used a shovel to cover his father’s body with mud.
Son has mental disorder
The neighbours said that, prior to the incident, the father fetched the son at a neighbour’s house and scolded him for not coming home.
Investigation also revealed that the son has a mental disorder that runs in the family.
The suspect is currently under police custody and his siblings are determined to press charges of parricide against him.
Featured image adapted from GMA Integrated News on YouTube