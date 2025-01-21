60-year-old father beheaded & disembowelled by son inside home in Philippines

60-year-old father beheaded & disembowelled by son in Philippines

A 60-year-old father named Loloy Barles was beheaded and disembowelled by his son inside their home in Davao del Norte, Philippines on Sunday morning (19 Jan).

Mr Barles’ 41-year-old son, Balono, even chopped up his father’s internal organs and placed them in a frying pan, GMA News reported.

He also hung his father’s heart at a tree while his father’s head is believed to have been thrown into a river, but is yet to be found.

Suspect covered father’s body with mud

According to a GMA News report, a neighbour noticed a commotion inside the house where the father and son lived.

The suspect then approached while holding a scythe, prompting the neighbour to seek help.

Upon arrival, the police found the suspect next to the victim, who was lying in a pool of his own blood, the Philippine Star reported.

Besides a scythe, the police identified that the son also used a machete, a knife, and a tree branch to commit the crime.

Additionally, the suspect used a shovel to cover his father’s body with mud.

Son has mental disorder

The neighbours said that, prior to the incident, the father fetched the son at a neighbour’s house and scolded him for not coming home.

Investigation also revealed that the son has a mental disorder that runs in the family.

The suspect is currently under police custody and his siblings are determined to press charges of parricide against him.

Also read: Man in Taiwan stabs girlfriend 13 times, cuts open her stomach & flushes organs down toilet

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from GMA Integrated News on YouTube