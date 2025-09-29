Man from Russia arrested in Thailand for public sex act on back of pickup truck

Man from Russia engages in public sex act on pickup truck in viral video, arrested by Thai authorities at airport

A 23-year-old Russian man has been arrested in Thailand after a viral video appeared to show him having sex with a woman on the back of a moving pickup truck in Phuket.

According to Bangkok Post, authorities swooped in at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Thursday (25 Sept), just as the man — identified only as Georgii — was preparing to leave the country.

He has since been transferred back to Phuket to face legal proceedings.

Viral public sex video in pickup truck causes a stir

The 15-second video, which quickly made the rounds on social media, was reportedly filmed late Wednesday (24 Sept) night along a busy road in Phuket.

In it, Georgii is seen completely naked and straddling a 42-year-old Thai woman in the truck bed — even smiling directly at the camera as vehicles passed by.

According to Khaosod English, police tracked down Georgii after he left Phuket.

On 25 Sept at 3.45pm, immigration officers at Suvarnabhumi Airport were able to detain him before he left the country.

Facing indecency charge and possible blacklist

Phuket police said Georgii faces charges of public indecency, punishable by a fine of ฿5,000 (S$200).

Officers also recommended that his visa be revoked and that his name be placed on Thailand’s immigration blacklist.

Investigators revealed Georgii had a history of posting explicit videos online.

When questioned, he admitted to being the man in the clip but insisted he wasn’t having sex, claiming he still had underwear on during the act.

Woman says he paid her S$40 for stunt

The 42-year-old Thai woman also admitted to being in the video.

She told police she had met Georgii at a bar, where he offered her ฿1,000 (S$40) to film content with him.

She added that he boasted about having hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers and was known to pull such stunts regularly.