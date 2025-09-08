Tourist in Thailand struck with high heel after asking transgender woman to inspect her genitals before sex

Tourist left bloodied after transgender woman hits him with high heel during dispute over sex

A 25-year-old Indian tourist filed a police report at the Pattaya Police Station in Chonburi, Thailand, after he was struck on the head with a high-heeled shoe by a transgender woman, leaving him bleeding heavily.

The incident reportedly happened after the man asked to see her genitals before agreeing to have sex.

Woman claims tourist had caused her pain while touching her genitals

According to Thai media site Channel 7, the man had approached the 29-year-old transgender woman, identified as Ms A (pseudonym), while she was standing on the beach to ask about her services.

She quoted him 1,000 baht (S$40) for a short time and 4,000 baht (S$160) for an overnight stay.

The tourist agreed to the latter but allegedly added a condition — he wanted to “inspect” her genitalia first.

Reports say he then used his finger to probe her, which Ms A claimed caused her pain and humiliation.

Angered, she allegedly removed one of her high-heeled shoes and struck him two or three times on the head, leaving him with a bloody wound.

Suspect flees police station mid-questioning

Both parties were brought to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning.

However, during the process, Ms A asked to use the toilet behind the station — and escaped out the back.

Police said they have already taken the victim’s statement and are preparing a summons for Ms A to face legal charges.

Also read: Tourist in Thailand assaulted & robbed after allegedly refusing to pay sex workers



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from หลังคาแดงตีแผ่ 2 พิทยา on Facebook.