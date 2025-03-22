Tourist in Thailand assaulted & robbed after allegedly refusing to pay sex workers

Tourist in Thailand attacked & robbed over suspected payment dispute

On Friday (21 March), police and rescue teams in Pattaya, Thailand, were alerted to an incident involving an Indian tourist who was assaulted and robbed of 10,000 baht (S$400) after refusing to pay sex workers for their service.

The violent attack occurred at a rental house located on Land Department Soi 2, Moo 12, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province.

At the scene, traces of blood led to the house’s entrance, and 100 baht was found on the ground.

Near the pool, broken beer bottles were scattered about.

Suspects had demanded S$236 before striking victim with beer bottle

During the initial investigation, the victim, 40-year-old Neeraj Sarawgi, informed police that he and two friends, also Indian nationals, were visiting Pattaya for the first time.

The trio were renting the house for four days at 5,000 baht (S$200) per day.

On the night of the incident, the group visited Walking Street, but when they returned to the house, four Thai women followed them on two motorcycles.

The women then entered the house and demanded 6,000 baht (S$236).

One of the women brandished a beer bottle, frightening Neeraj.

In a panic, he threw 4,000 baht (S$157) at her, but she rejected the payment and struck him on the head with the bottle.

His friend, terrified by the escalating situation, handed over 10,000 baht (S$400) to the woman.

After taking the money, the women fled the scene, according to reports from Thai news outlet Channel 7.

Victim sustained swollen head & bruised eyebrow

Neeraj and his friend immediately contacted a Thai friend in Bangkok, who called the police and rescue services for help.

Neeraj sustained a swollen head from the blow, along with a bruised left eyebrow and injuries to his right elbow.

The rescue team provided first aid before transporting him to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital for further treatment.

Police suspected dispute over sex service payment led to attack

Authorities are now investigating the case and have planned to search for CCTV footage in the area to identify the suspects.

However, police remained sceptical as the statements provided by the suspects were inconsistent.

Initially, the victim had only requested medical assistance and did not wish to involve the police.

The incident appears to have been sparked by a dispute over a service payment, according to the police.

Also read: Indian man rejects Thai transgender sex worker over appearance, gets beaten & robbed



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from รักสยาม นิวส์ on Facebook.