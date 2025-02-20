Indian man rejects Thai transgender sex worker over appearance, gets beaten & robbed

indian man sex provider

International Latest News

She also snatched his gold necklace worth about S$4,700.

By - 20 Feb 2025, 12:49 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Indian man beaten by Thai sex worker after rejecting sex services over appearance

On Saturday (15 Feb), a transgender in Thailand beat up a 41-year-old Indian man after he rejected sexual services from her.

The man had contacted her for sexual services. However, upon meeting her at a hotel, the man changed his mind, claiming she looked different from her picture, reports Thai news outlet Thairath.

In response, the sex worker demanded payment for her time. When he refused to pay, the pair started arguing, which soon escalated into a physical struggle.

During the assault, she also snatched his gold necklace worth about 120,000 baht (S$4,780).

indian man sex provider

Source: Thairath

A video provided by the media showed the brawl happening in front of the hotel’s lift.

Both suspects arrested

The 26-year-old sex worker was later arrested by local police, along with her friend who accompanied her to the hotel.

indian man sex provider

Source: Thairath

The pair were arrested after the police posed as a customer and contacted the suspected through an app.

She admitted to committing the offence alone, stating her friend was not involved.

Also read: ‘How about 1,500 baht (S$60) for her?’: Mum in Thailand prostitutes 17-year-old daughter for sex online

‘How about 1,500 baht (S$60) for her?’: Mum in Thailand prostitutes 17-year-old daughter for sex online

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Thairath.

Article written by:

Thanawut Fasaisirinan
Thanawut Fasaisirinan
  • More From Author