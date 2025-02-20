Indian man rejects Thai transgender sex worker over appearance, gets beaten & robbed

Indian man beaten by Thai sex worker after rejecting sex services over appearance

On Saturday (15 Feb), a transgender in Thailand beat up a 41-year-old Indian man after he rejected sexual services from her.

The man had contacted her for sexual services. However, upon meeting her at a hotel, the man changed his mind, claiming she looked different from her picture, reports Thai news outlet Thairath.

In response, the sex worker demanded payment for her time. When he refused to pay, the pair started arguing, which soon escalated into a physical struggle.

During the assault, she also snatched his gold necklace worth about 120,000 baht (S$4,780).

A video provided by the media showed the brawl happening in front of the hotel’s lift.

Both suspects arrested

The 26-year-old sex worker was later arrested by local police, along with her friend who accompanied her to the hotel.

The pair were arrested after the police posed as a customer and contacted the suspected through an app.

She admitted to committing the offence alone, stating her friend was not involved.

