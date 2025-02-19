‘How about 1,500 baht (S$60) for her?’: Mum in Thailand prostitutes 17-year-old daughter for sex online

Mum in Thailand prostitutes 17-year-old daughter for sex online, both get arrested

A mother has been arrested in a police sting operation that caught her attempting to pimp out her 17-year-old daughter for sex in exchange for 1,500 baht (about S$60) online.

According to Khaosod, both the mother and daughter have been arrested by authorities and are now facing charges related to underage prostitution.

Sting operation uncovers mum offering daughter up for sex

Earlier this week, police in Buriram province uncovered a disturbing case involving a 17-year-old girl allegedly advertising illicit sexual services through an online platform.

Acting on the information, a team of officers posed as potential customers and initiated contact with the account.

During the negotiation, a message from the account proposed: “How about 1,500 baht?”

After agreeing on the price, the account requested a deposit, which the undercover police paid.

They then arranged to meet at a specified location and prepared to carry out the arrest.

Upon arrival to the designated location, a resort in Lam Plai Mat district, undercover officers observed a 40-year-old woman arriving on a motorcycle.

Her 17-year-old daughter was riding on the backseat, and matched the profile police had been investigating.

Police swiftly arrested the two individuals, who admitted to their involvement in the prostitution scheme.

Pair charged for their crimes

Following their arrest, authorities charged the pair with multiple offences, including human trafficking and soliciting a minor.

This is despite the young girl’s claim that she had willingly agreed to engage in prostitution.

In Singapore, a 42-year-old Singaporean man was recently sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for paying a 16-year-old girl for sexual services.

The man, who had engaged in a so-called “sugar baby” arrangement, paid the teenager S$300 for each of their five encounters, all of which involved sex.

Also read: S’porean man jailed 1.5 years for paying 16-year-old ‘sugar baby’ for sex

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.