63-year-old pedestrian dies after accident with bus along Havelock Road, bus captain assisting investigations

Pedestrian seen lying on Havelock Road behind SBS Transit bus

A 63-year-old pedestrian has died after being involved in an accident with a bus along Havelock Road on Monday (16 Feb) evening.

A video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the man lying on the road behind SBS Transit service 123.

Paramedic performs CPR on pedestrian lying behind bus on Havelock RoadIn the clip, an ambulance had arrived at the scene, with several paramedics attending to the man.

Two paramedics rolled a stretcher over, while one more paramedic performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.

However, the man, who was lying right next to the pavement, appeared to be motionless.

Several bystanders, possibly bus passengers, looked on as another paramedic continued performing CPR on the man.

Pedestrian passes away in hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 7pm on 16 Feb.

It involved a bus and a pedestrian, and took place at 382 Havelock Road — the address of a hotel named Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview.

A 63-year-old male pedestrian was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

However, he subsequently passed away there.

The bus captain, a 35-year-old man, is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

SBS deeply saddened by pedestrian’s passing

In response to queries from MS News, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said the pedestrian “suddenly stepped out onto the road” as its Service 123 bus was travelling straight on the extreme left lane of Havelock Road.

An SBS team was at the hospital on Monday, in an effort to reach out to extend care and concern, as its priority was the well-being of the pedestrian, she noted, adding:

We are deeply saddened by his passing and are still trying to reach out to his next-of-kin to render assistance and support during this difficult time.

SBS is meanwhile assisting the police in its investigations.

