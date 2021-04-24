SMRT Service Number 190 Bus Nearly Hits Pedestrian At Choa Chu Kang While Turning

There have been many incidents over the years involving discretionary right turns here in Singapore. These cases are so common that some MPs called for the complete removal of such junctions in 2019.

Recently, another accident in Choa Chu Kang almost took place at such a junction, this time involving a double-decker bus and a pedestrian with quick reflexes.

SMRT is now investigating the incident and has suspended the driver in question.

Pedestrian nearly gets knocked down by turning SMRT bus at CCK

In a video uploaded on the ROAD.sg YouTube channel, a double-decker bus was seen approaching a pedestrian crossing.

A female pedestrian in a black top and denim jeans appeared to be crossing at the same time.

But instead of giving way to the pedestrian, the driver seemed oblivious to her and made no attempts at slowing down.

Thankfully, the lady was aware of the oncoming vehicle and managed to leap out of the way.

The incident seemed to have taken place at the T-junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 and Drive on Friday (23 Apr) at around 7.44am.

The pedestrian light appeared to be green at the time too, meaning that the lady had the right of way.

Pedestrian visibly stunned by near-miss

Despite avoiding the collision, the lady was visibly stunned and could only turn back and stare blankly at the bus.

Later, she bizarrely made her way back to the side of the road where she started crossing from, instead of walking to the other side.

Perhaps she thought the green light for her to cross was over and that it was worth waiting for the next one.

SMRT bus driver suspended following incident

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia (CNA), SMRT confirmed that they have reviewed the clip and are currently investigating the incident.

The bus captain in question has also been suspended pending the conclusion of the investigations.

Drivers & pedestrians should always be alert

The high number of traffic accidents involving discretionary right turns is indeed concerning.

While some might argue that it’s the drivers’ responsibility to look out for pedestrians crossing the road, pedestrians themselves may also want to ensure that the turning vehicles have come to a stop before making their way across.

In any case, we hope both drivers and pedestrians will be more cautious on the road to prevent such incidents from happening.

