Mother in Thailand searches for missing son for 6 days, later finds him dead in pond behind home

Thai mother finds missing son dead in pond near home after trying to locate him for 6 days

A 76-year-old woman in Udon Thani, Thailand, made a heartbreaking discovery when she found her missing son’s body in a pond just behind their home, six days after he disappeared.

On Tuesday (9 Sept), local police received a report of a body found floating in the pond of a village residence.

When officers arrived, they identified the deceased as 48-year-old Mr Wittaya (name transliterated), the woman’s son.

Mother finds son bloated with rope tied around leg in pond

According to Thailand’s Channel 7, the son’s body was found bloated, with a rope tied around his leg.

Despite the grim circumstances, his family said they did not suspect foul play, noting that he had been struggling with depression.

However, police have yet to confirm the cause of death.

The report was lodged by his mother, Mrs Samruay, who had been searching tirelessly for her son since his disappearance six days earlier.

Deceased battled with depression after stroke

Mrs Samruay told reporters she lived with her son and grandson. Her son, formerly a DJ, had fallen into depression after a stroke left him unable to return to work.

He went missing on 2 Sept. At first, his mother thought he had gone to visit friends, as he did not own a mobile phone.

But after several days without a word, she filed a missing persons report with the police.

Days later, a foul odour from the canal near their home led her to investigate.

To her devastation, she discovered her son’s body in the water, still dressed in the clothes he wore when he vanished.

Police suspect drowning, autopsy ongoing

After inspecting the scene, the authorities sent the body to a forensic institute for an autopsy to determine the cause of the death.

Initial suspicions suggest he may have accidentally drowned.

