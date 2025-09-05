Woman in Thailand discovers husband’s remains in septic tank at home after he went missing for 3 years

Woman finds missing husband’s remains in septic tank

A woman in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, was in for a shock when she found skeletal remains in a septic tank behind her home.

The woman, 60-year-old Ms Tawee (name transliterated), would later surmise that these belonged to her husband, Mr Serng, who had been missing since 15 November 2022.

Police were alerted to the discovery on Wednesday (3 Sept).

Wife found skeletal remains while scooping out soil

According to Ms Tawee, she was weeding near the back of the home when she noticed sand flowing into an abandoned septic tank.

Finding it odd that the tank was not completely sealed, she used a hoe to dig up the soil that had fallen in.

It was then that she saw some protruding skeletal remains.

While she initially thought it was animal bones, Ms Tawee would soon discover a human skull, along with clothing — which she recognised as belonging to her missing husband.

Thought husband left her for another woman

Ms Tawee further explained that when Mr Serng went missing, she heard rumours saying he had gone to live with his new wife.

There were even rumours that the couple was spotted at a market.

As a result, she believed that her husband had decided to leave her and was still alive.

It is now believed that Mr Serng had accidentally fallen into the septic tank while he was drunk.

Ms Tawee added that she had often smelled a foul odour in the past.

However, she brushed it off as the smell of bio-fermented water that her husband used to make from animal carcasses.

The remains have since been sent to the Forensic Science Institute to determine the exact cause of death.

Also read: Authorities respond to truck accident in Thailand mountains, discover skeletal remains in charred sedan



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ejan.