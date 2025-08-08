Authorities respond to truck accident in Thailand mountains, discover skeletal remains in charred sedan

Truck accident leads to discovery of burnt sedan with skeletal remains inside

What began as a routine rescue operation for a truck accident in Thailand’s Phitsanulok province turned into a chilling discovery when rescue workers stumbled upon the burnt wreckage of a car containing skeletal remains.

On Wednesday (6 Aug) at around 3pm, a trailer truck carrying eucalyptus logs suffered a brake failure and veered off a steep curve at a lush, hilly area called Khao Korma in the Chat Trakan district.

Rescue teams quickly responded to help the injured truck driver.

However, while descending further into the ravine, they made a shocking discovery about 20m deeper — a charred MG sedan, overturned and entangled in thick vines and vegetation.

Upon closer inspection, skeletal remains were found inside the vehicle.

This prompted authorities to launch a full investigation, although recovery efforts were delayed until the following day due to darkness and poor weather conditions.

Bones found scattered throughout vehicle

By Thursday morning (7 Aug), a joint task force comprising police, forensic teams, and rescue workers returned to the scene to investigate further.

The MG car was found severely damaged, completely burnt, and with no license plate.

Nearby, various car parts, including the engine and battery, were spread across the site.

Inside the vehicle, skeletal remains, believed to be those of the driver, were found. However, the identity remains unconfirmed.

The bones were scattered throughout the vehicle, with some shifted into the passenger area.

Forensic teams are currently examining the car’s chassis number to help identify the vehicle and its owner.

Musician driving MG sedan reportedly disappeared in the area a year ago

Initial investigations suggest that the MG sedan likely plunged into the ravine and subsequently caught fire, with no one witnessing the incident.

A local village leader told police that about a year ago, a search was conducted for a musician in his 50s who had disappeared while driving an MG sedan in the same area.

Authorities are now working to contact the man’s relatives to assist with the investigation.

Khao Korma is part of the dangerous Phong Khae-Chat Trakan route and is notorious for frequent and often fatal accidents.

Locals refer to it as the “cursed curve”, and warning signs have been posted to alert drivers to the hazards of the perilous mountain road.

Crucial lead revealed by rescue team

On Friday (8 Aug), the Phitsanulok Rescue Unit received a crucial lead.

In a Facebook post, the team revealed that the wreckage found at the scene is believed to be a daily rental car that was reported missing from Bangkok.

According to the post, the sedan was rented by a woman named Ratchanok Pongdee.

The car’s GPS signal was last detected near the incident site on 19 June 2023 — more than two years ago.

It was due for return on 29 June 2023 but was never brought back.

After losing contact with the renter and noticing the GPS signal had disappeared from the area, the car owner filed a theft report with the Sai Mai Police Station in Bangkok.

Authorities are now working to confirm whether the skeletal remains found inside the car belong to the woman who rented it or the missing musician.

Featured image adapted from Matichon Online.