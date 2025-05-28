Teen finds human skull along running path in Thailand, deceased believed to be murder victim

Student discovers woman’s skull on running path in Thailand

A shocking discovery was made in Ban Pho district, Chachoengsao Province, Thailand, on the evening of Tuesday (27 May) when a 15-year-old student stumbled upon a black plastic bag containing a human skull.

According to Thai news outlet Daily News, the package was hidden in grass along a rural path surrounding a pond in Moo 2, Saen Phu Dat subdistrict.

The area, lined with overgrown bushes, is known to locals as a common jogging route and fishing spot.

Inside the two torn black plastic bags, police found a pink towel wrapped around a human skull, which had a visible maggot infestation.

Skull has visible crack, suggesting trauma

Authorities say early findings suggest the victim may have been a woman who was brutally murdered.

When forensic officers analysed the skull at the scene, they noted a 10cm-wide fracture on its right side, consistent with being struck by a hard object.

Long strands of reddish-dyed hair, about 60cm in length, were still attached to the skull, leading police to believe the victim was a woman.

Authorities did not find any other human remains nearby.

The skull is under further examination at the Police General Hospital’s forensic institute.

Investigation underway to identify the victim

Locals told authorities the area sees regular foot traffic due to a nearby Myanmar workers’ camp and public fishing spots.

Given the significant number of foreign residents in the area, investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the victim may be a migrant.

Officers are now reviewing nearby CCTV footage, checking missing persons reports, and working with local police stations to verify the victim’s identity.

Police are treating the case as a possible murder, and efforts are underway to track down suspects.

Also read: Young girl in Thailand found dead in sack abandoned by roadside, rape suspected



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ejan on Facebook.