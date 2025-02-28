Young girl in Thailand found dead in sack abandoned by roadside, rape suspected

Teen girl’s body found abandoned in sack by roadside, police suspect foul play

The body of a teenage girl, estimated to be between 10 and 15 years old, was discovered in a sack abandoned by the roadside in Thailand.

On Thursday (27 Feb), residents of Ban Nam Dip in Mae Kasa subdistrict, Mae Sot, Tak province, alerted police after finding bones of a human leg in the middle of the road, believed to have been dragged there by a dog.

The remains were found partially clothed in black sports pants, which appeared to have been dislodged by scavenging animals.

A foul-smelling green sack with an undone opening was found nearby.

Body shows signs of blunt force trauma at back of her head

Upon examining the sack, police discovered a partially decomposed upper body, from the head to the hips, with dried skin clinging to the bones.

Investigations revealed that the body belonged to a female student, estimated to be between 10 and 15 years old, with a small build and standing approximately 160 cm tall, according to Thairath.

The back of her head showed signs of blunt force trauma, suggesting severe skull fractures.

Police suspect that the girl may have been raped and murdered before being abandoned in the sack. They believe she had been dead for at least two weeks.

No missing person reported

The victim was found wearing a blue-and-white sports shirt from Ban San Pa Rai School in the Phra That subdistrict, further suggesting she might have been a student in the area.

However, the school director confirmed that no students had been reported missing.

He mentioned that the uniform found on the body was from two years ago, and there had been no reports of any former students going missing.

Additionally, the local police station has not received any missing person reports, and community leaders near the incident site also verified that no one had been reported missing.

The body has been sent to Mae Sot Hospital for further examination, including DNA analysis to help with identification.

