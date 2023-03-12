Pinnacle@Duxton HDB Flat Sold For S$1.4M, Sets Record Price For The Development

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Pinnacle@Duxton Flat Sold For S$1.4M Has Full-Height Living Room Window & Open-Concept Kitchen

The Pinnacle@Duxton is an iconic building in Singapore, being the world’s tallest public housing development.

For buyers, the downtown location and high-rise views are probably the biggest draws.

It’s no wonder that many units in the development have joined the million-dollar HDB club.

A flat in Pinnacle@Duxton was recently sold for S$1.4 million, a record price for the development.

Flat on 41st floor has unparalleled city view

The flat is located in 1G Cantonment Road, one of the seven 50-storey towers in the landmark, according to real estate portal 99.co.

It’s also on a high floor — the 41st — guaranteeing unparalleled views of the city.

To take advantage of the view, there’s a full-height window in the living room.

The unit’s contemporary design also features a trendy open-concept kitchen.

Hitting S$1.4M was a barrier: Agent

The corner unit is a five-room flat, which there’s a “limited supply” of, said Ms Penny Lim from ERA Realty, who brokered the deal.

Thus, the listing had a good response despite the initial asking price being S$1,488,888, she told 99.co.

While a few offers came in below expectations, she posted on Facebook on 21 Feb that it had been sold.

In a subsequent post on 9 Mar, the agent admitted that “hitting the S$1.4M was a barrier” but they did it after going the “extra mile”.

The transaction also set a record for Pinnacle@Duxton. The previous record holder was a five-roomer sold for S$1,388,888.88 in March 2022.

Pinnacle@Duxton flat beat previous record in psf too

As the flat’s size is 106 square metres, or 1,141 square feet (sq ft), its selling price works out to S$1,227 per sq ft (psf).

This is much higher than that of the previous five-roomer record-holder at Pinnacle@Duxton, which was S$1,205 psf, according to 99.co.

However, a four-room flat in the project that was sold for S$1.37 million in October 2022 is still the overall psf record-holder at S$1,369 sq ft.

Buyers are PRs who wanted city location

Ms Lim revealed that the flat was bought by Singapore permanent residents (PRs) who wanted a city location with a bigger space.

Adding to the attraction was the fact that their children’s schools were nearby.

Indeed, there are at least four primary schools around Pinnacle@Duxton.

Besides schools, other amenities nearby include supermarkets like a 24-hour FairPrice and Don Don Donki, as well as four hawker centres and one food court.

Flat in Queenstown still Singapore’s most expensive

While the flat is now the highest-priced in Pinnacle@Duxton, it surprisingly isn’t the most expensive HDB resale flat in Singapore.

That distinction goes to a five-room flat in SkyTerrace@Dawson that sold for an eye-watering S$1,418,000 in July 2022.

Considering how attractive Pinnacle@Duxton is, and the number of its units selling for above S$1 million, it might not be too long before one flat there breaks the record.

