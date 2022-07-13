5-Room Dawson HDB Unit Sells For S$1.4M, Reportedly Has 93 Years Left On Lease

5-Room Dawson HDB Unit Sells For Record-Breaking S$1.4 Million

Over recent weeks, property sales have dominated headlines, with each sale overtaking another for a different “wow” factor.

This week’s headline-grabber is the record sale of a Dawson HDB unit for an all-time high of S$1.4 million.

The five-room HDB unit is a premium loft apartment, perched nicely on the high floor of 37 to 39 at SkyTerrace @ Dawson.

Since it was just built in 2016, the new owners are also paying for the remaining 93 years that are left in the lease.

Dawson HDB unit has 4 factors working in its favour

According to real estate portal 99.co, the exact sale price of the unit comes up to roughly S$1,418,000.

This equates to about S$1,080 per square foot of the HDB loft penthouse.

In their report, they also share four reasons that could possibly attribute to the high prices. The possible reasons include:

Rare HDB unit type Central location Located in a mature estate Relatively new condition

The unit is one of only 26 five-room loft penthouse units built in SkyTerrace @ Dawson.

High ceilings and spectacular views mean that if one ever goes on the market, buyers would not hesitate to snap it up, even if it means paying a premium.

Located a stone’s throw away from Queenstown and Redhill MRT stations, the location is a godsend for any resident in the area. Plus, the town area is just a 10-minute drive away.

As the property is built in the heart of Queenstown, it means that every and any amenity you could possibly need are all a walking distance away.

This combination of factors, along with the remaining lease, are good reasons for its record-breaking sale.

HDB unit prices rising steadily in recent months

According to 99.co, prices of HDB flats are steadily climbing to new heights with every passing month.

Just last month, prices of flats saw an increase of 1.2%, a jump from the 0.5% recorded in May.

In Jun alone, 31 HDB resale flats were reportedly sold for at least S$1 million each.

Hope upward price trend plateaus soon

The title of “Singapore’s most expensive HDB unit” seems to switch ownership quickly these days.

Although it’s fun to keep track of which unit gets the crown next, prospective homeowners must be shivering at the thought of the ever-increasing prices.

Hopefully, this upward trend will plateau so young families can get their own forever home too.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Archello.