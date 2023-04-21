Pinnacle@Duxton Flat Sold For S$1.4M, Becomes Most Expensive 4-Room HDB In S’pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Pinnacle@Duxton 4-Room Flat Sold For S$1.4M, Sets Record For Both Price & Price Per Square Foot

Roughly a month ago, a five-room flat in the iconic Pinnacle@Duxton was sold for S$1.4 million.

This set a new record price for the development, which is coveted by buyers for its downtown location and high-rise views.

This month, another flat in Pinnacle@Duxton was sold for the same amount — but it was a four-room flat.

Thus, it has now become the most expensive resale four-roomer in Singapore.

Flat on 46st floor would have unparalleled views

The flat is located at 1C Cantonment Road, one of the seven 50-storey towers in the landmark, according to real estate portal 99.co.

It’s also on a high floor — between the 46th and 48th — guaranteeing unparalleled views of Singapore.

According to pricing insights on PropertyGuru, a 46th-floor unit in Block 1C was sold at that S$1.4 million in April.

Pinnacle@Duxton flat is 4-room record-holder at S$1,369 psf

The flat’s size is 95 square metres, or 1,023 square feet (sq ft), so its selling price works out to about S$1,369 per sq ft (psf).

This makes it the current record-holder for four-roomers in both price and psf price, according to 99.c0.

The five-room flat sold for S$1.4 million in March equals the record in terms of price, however, its psf price was S$1,227.

In October 2022, a four-room flat in Pinnacle@Duxton was also sold for S$1,369 psf — equalling the psf price record. However, that flat was sold for S$1.37 million, i.e. lower than the S$1.4 million that the latest record-holder was sold for.

3 Pinnacle@Duxton flats sold for S$1.4M

Additionally, another five-room flat in Pinnacle@Duxton was sold for S$1.4 million (S$1,227 psf) in April, reported 99.co.

That means there are now a total of three resale flats in there that cost S$1.4 million — two five-roomers and one four-roomer.

Also, in April alone so far, five Pinnacle@Duxton flats were sold for S$1 million or more.

Flat in Queenstown still Singapore’s most expensive

While the latest transaction is the highest-priced in Pinnacle@Duxton going by both price and psf price, it isn’t the most expensive HDB resale flat in Singapore.

In fact, the most expensive HDB resale flat isn’t even located in the development.

It’s actually a five-room flat in SkyTerrace@Dawson that sold for a staggering S$1,418,000 (S$1,079 psf) in July 2022.

Considering Pinnacle@Duxton’s popularity among buyers, it might not be too long before one flat there takes the overall crown very soon.

