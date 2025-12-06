Pedestrian dies after accident with motorcycle in Bukit Batok, TTSH doctors had stopped to help

Paramedics seen giving CPR after accident involving pedestrian & motorcycle in Bukit Batok

A 46-year-old male pedestrian has died after being involved in an accident with a motorcycle in Bukit Batok on Friday (5 Dec) night.

Footage of the aftermath was posted on SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, showing two people lying by the side of the road and a paramedic performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on one of them.

Ambulances, 2 injured people seen outside Bukit Batok Bus Depot

The clip, which had a timestamp of 11.42pm on Friday, was shared by a Gojek driver who said he had picked up two passengers from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and was sending them to Bukit Batok.

However, close to their destination, they came across two ambulances at the entrance of Bukit Batok Bus Depot, which is along Bukit Batok Street 23.

On the road next to the entrance, paramedics were attending to two people. One of them was lying on a stretcher.

The other person was being attended to by at least four paramedics, one of whom was pumping the patient’s chest.

A motorcycle lay on the road nearby.

Doctors alight to help

Upon witnessing the scene, the passengers could be heard saying they were doctors and could help.

They then tell the driver to let them get off.

Soon, the pair, a man and a woman, approach the paramedics and offer their services.

Driver praises doctors for stopping to help

The Gojek driver praised the two TTSH doctors for stopping to help, pointing out that it was close to midnight.

Both of them had finished a tiring day at work, but volunteered their services “without any hesitation”, he said, adding:

Salute to them for their selfless help and humanity towards the injured.

Pedestrian dies in hospital after Bukit Batok accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 11.20pm on 5 Dec.

It took place along Bukit Batok Street 23 in the direction of Bukit Batok East Avenue 6, and involved a motorcycle and pedestrian.

The male pedestrian, 46, was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state, where he subsequently passed away.

As for the 27-year-old male motorcyclist, he was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that one of the men was conveyed to National University Hospital and the other was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

