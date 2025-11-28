78-year-old woman dies after accident with car in Jurong West, driver arrested

Elderly woman seen lying on road next to car in Jurong West

A 78-year-old woman has died after being involved in an accident with a car in Jurong West.

Photos of the aftermath posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the pedestrian lying on the road in a yellow box, with a red car nearby.

A shopping trolley was left in the middle of the yellow box.

Car blocks road after accident

A wider shot revealed that the red car was blocking one lane while facing against the flow of traffic, pointing towards the side of the road.

In front of the car were a white van and a white car.

The other lane was blocked off by a road hazard sign, and a number of people stood next to the woman’s body.

Another photo depicted two police cars and a police motorcycle at the scene.

While the woman’s body had been taken away, the red car still there.

Woman passes away in hospital after Jurong West car accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 8.25pm on Thursday (27 Nov).

It occurred along Jurong West Street 92, in the direction of Jurong West Street 91, and involved a pedestrian and a car.

A 78-year-old female pedestrian was sent to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 8.30am, told MS News that she was conveyed to the National University Hospital.

However, she subsequently passed away in the hospital.

Additionally, a 47-year-old male car driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

