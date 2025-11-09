83-year-old woman dies after accident with car in Teck Whye, driver arrested

Elderly woman dies, another sent to hospital after accident with car in Teck Whye

An 83-year-old woman has died after being involved in an accident with a car in Choa Chu Kang.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted at about 2.50pm on Saturday (8 Nov) to the incident along Teck Whye Lane.

Elderly woman passes away in hospital after Teck Whye car accident

The accident involved a car and two pedestrians, SPF added.

Both of the pedestrians were 83-year-old women, one of whom was sent to the hospital conscious while the other one was unconscious.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at 2.55pm, told MS News that they were both conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Unfortunately, the elderly woman who was unconscious subsequently passed away.

Teck Whye Lane closed for investigations

A portion of Teck Whye Lane, which is a two-lane bidirectional road, was cordoned off by the police, reported AsiaOne.

Two police motorcycles, one police car and a crime scene van were seen at the location.

Photos showed crime scene investigators documenting the road between blocks 25 and 101 with 3D scanners.

A grey car involved in the accident had apparently mounted the kerb and crashed into a tree, damaging its front bumper.

Car driver arrested, vapes found in car

SPF said the car driver, a 29-year-old man, was arrested for driving without due care and attention under the influence of intoxicating substances causing death.

According to the Road Traffic Act 1961, those covicted of the offence face up to 12 months in prison and/or a fine of up to S$10,000. They may also be disqualified from driving for a period of time.

Additionally, e-vaporisers were found in the car, SPF added. They were referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Police investigations are ongoing.

