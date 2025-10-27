Driver arrested for driving under the influence after accident along Holland Road, vape seized

25-year-old male driver gets into traffic accident along Holland Road on 24 Oct

A 25-year-old male driver was arrested after being involved in an accident along Holland Road last Friday (24 Oct).

Footage sent in by a Shin Min Daily News reader showed the silver car facing against the flow of traffic at a road junction.

Driver may have knocked down road sign in Holland Road accident

In the image, a road sign was lying on the road, likely to have been knocked down by the silver car.

Two motorcycles had also stopped at the junction, but they appeared undamaged.

A man believed to be the driver of the car was talking with a group of motorcyclists, who seemed uninjured.

However, The Straits Times reported that police officers were seen attending to a man seated on the pavement.

An ambulance was also at the scene, along with four police vehicles.

No injuries reported in Holland Road accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 8.10pm on 24 Oct.

A car was believed to have self-skidded along Holland Road.

No injuries were reported, SPF added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that no ambulance assistance was required.

Driver arrested over Holland Road accident

However, a 25-year-old male driver was arrested for driving while under the influence of intoxicating substances, SPF said.

One e-vaporiser, or vape, and three vape pods were seized as case exhibits.

The vape-related offence will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Police investigations are ongoing.

