Pregnant nurse in M’sia killed in motorcycle accident on way to work, daughter in critical condition

Pregnant nurse manager & unborn child killed in traffic accident, young daughter in critical condition

A pregnant nurse on her way to work was killed in a traffic accident in Selangor, Malaysia on 4 Dec, along with her unborn child.

Her young daughter, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle, sustained critical injuries and is now fighting for her life.

Accident occurred as victim was riding to work

According to Guang Ming Daily, the incident took place at around 2pm.

The victim, Rabiatul Adawiyah binti Che Hamid, was a senior nurse manager at Ampang Hospital. She was in her work uniform and riding to her shift when the fatal collision occurred.

Reports confirm that the impact killed both Ms Rabiatul Adawiyah and her unborn child at the scene.

Daughter in critical condition, colleagues mourn sudden loss

Her young daughter was rushed to Ampang Hospital’s Emergency Department for critical treatment, where her condition remains uncertain.

Ms Rabiatul Adawiyah had previously served at Cyberjaya Hospital before transferring to Ampang Hospital.

Her sudden passing has left colleagues from both hospitals in shock, with many expressing difficulty accepting the news.

Colleagues described her as a kind, dedicated, and widely respected member of the healthcare community.

Many visited to pay their respects, remembering her for her compassion, professionalism, and reliability.

Condolences from Health Minister & healthcare institutions

Malaysia’s Minister of Health, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, expressed condolences on behalf of the Ministry of Health, calling her death a significant loss to the healthcare sector.

He noted that her dedication, kindness, and service had touched many and would be remembered by those who worked with her.

Cyberjaya Hospital, Ampang Hospital, and the Ministry of Health also published condolence messages on Facebook, mourning the loss of the committed healthcare professional and her unborn child.

Featured image adapted from Guang Ming Daily.