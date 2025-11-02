Motorcyclist in M’sia dies after colliding with horse crossing road while on his way to work

59-year-old motorcyclist dies on Malaysia highway after striking horse crossing road

A 59-year-old motorcyclist died in a freak crash on Thursday (28 Oct) when his motorcycle struck a horse that darted across the road in Merlimau, Malaysia.

Horse suddenly corsses road, rider dies at scene

The victim, identified as Rajak Ismail, was on his way to work at Universiti Teknologi MARA (Jasin Campus), where he worked as a cleaner, reports Sin Chew Daily.

At around 7am, Mr Rajak was riding his Yamaha Y16ZR when a horse suddenly crossed the road at Jalan Simpang Bukit Katil.

“Upon arrival at the location, the victim’s motorcycle is believed to have struck the animal that was crossing from the left side of the road,” Jasin District Police Acting Chief, Deputy Superintendent Nor Azlinda Nordin told Sinar Harian.

The collision caused Mr Rajak to lose control of his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigation ongoing

Mr Rajak’s body has been sent to the Jasin Hospital Forensic Unit for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

ASP Azlinda stated that the owner of the horse has been summoned to assist with the investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Investigating Officer Amol Akil at 013-939 3747.

The police are investigating the accident under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for dangerous driving causing death.

Featured image adapted from Sinar Harian.