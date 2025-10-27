Baby dies after car crashes into cows in M’sia, family was heading to buy milk

11-month-old baby in Malaysia dies in mother’s arms after family car strikes cows

A late-night drive to buy baby formula ended in tragedy when an 11-month-old baby girl was killed after her family’s car crashed into a herd of cows in Malaysia.

The fatal crash took place at about 9.40pm last Thursday (23 Oct), reported Malaysia’s Bernama news agency.

Family was travelling to buy milk

Initial investigations revealed that the family was in a Perodua Bezza travelling on a road in the Bera district of Pahang state.

The victim’s father, identified by Malaysia Tribune as 22-year-old Mohamad Norismail Sani, was driving, with his wife, 21-year-old Nik Nur Aini Azierah Che Azeman, cradling their baby daughter in the front passenger seat.

The family was reportedly heading out to buy baby milk formula when the crash occurred.

Car crashes into cows on Malaysia road, baby suffers head injuries

Bera District Police Chief Zulkiflee Nazir told the media that a herd of cows suddenly crossed the road from left to right.

The driver could not avoid them in time and hit the animals before losing control, skidding and crashing into the side of the road.

The baby, identified as Nur Adriana Amira Mohamad Norismail, was not thrown from the vehicle but sustained fatal injuries.

She was pronounced dead while receiving treatment for severe head injuries.

Her mother also suffered head injuries, while her father escaped unhurt.

The victim’s body was sent to the Forensic Unit of Bera Hospital for a post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving causing death.

2 cows killed, nobody has claimed them

The police said the accident likely occurred due to the driver losing control in an area known for roaming livestock.

Two of the three cows struck were killed on the spot, while the remaining one was injured.

The police were quoted by Sinar Harian as saying that the police are looking for the owner of the cows.

However, nobody has claimed to be the owner of the livestock, said Superintendent Zulkiflee.

Negligent owners who fail to control their livestock and allow them to roam in public, jeopardising the safety of road users, may be subject to action, he said last Friday (24 Oct).

Featured image adapted from Malaysian police via Sinar Harian.