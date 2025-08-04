BlueSG lays off staff before pausing car-sharing operations from 8 Aug, plans ‘bold upgrade’

BlueSG pausing car-sharing operations ahead of major platform upgrade

BlueSG has announced a “pause” to its car-sharing operations from 11.59pm on Friday (8 Aug).

In a Facebook post on Monday (4 Aug), Singapore’s only car-sharing platform that offers point-to-point services said it was “embarking on a major platform upgrade”.

BlueSG apologises, acknowledges pausing might cause inconvenience

As part of this upgrade, BlueSG promised an improved platform, refreshed fleet of vehicles, expanded network of locations for pick-up and drop-off and “greater reliability, smoother user experience”.

It also apologised for the temporary disruption, acknowledging that it might cause inconvenience to customers.

However, it assured them that it would return with an “easier, more reliable and enjoyable” ride experience.

Refunds eligible for unused credits & vouchers

On its website, BlueSG explained that its pause was planned so it could focus fully on a “bold upgrade” to the platform.

Users will be able to access their accounts till 11.59pm on 31 Aug, but they will be able to use their unexpired credits and vouchers only up till 8 Aug.

Unused credits and vouchers with more than seven days’ validity after that date will be eligible for refunds.

All refunds will be processed by 31 Aug, though users must update their contact details within the app to a PayNow-linked number by 16 Aug.

BlueSG’s Customer Experience team will remain contactable via phone, live chat, and email until 31 Aug. From 1 Sept to 1 Oct, it will only be reachable via email.

BlueSG laid off undisclosed number of employees

BlueSg also said on Monday that it had laid off a number of employees, reported The Business Times (BT).

While it did not disclose how many were affected, it described the layoffs as a “difficult decision to streamline operations significantly”.

The company is now operating with “a core team”, it was also quoted as saying.

Affected employees will be provided “fair severance”, career support and redeployment opportunities if possible.

Existing BlueSG vehicles likely to be decommissioned or repurposed

BlueSG Chief Executive Officer Keith Kee told BT that the service was not ending but was preparing for the upgrade.

Its existing vehicles will be decommissioned or repurposed and are “not likely” to be used after the upgrade, which he described as a “long-term strategic vision”.

The company’s focus now is on addressing “the current issues” and making sure its service and users can “take the pause”.

But he also teased some future investments from strategic partners, including in the form of technology and expertise.

The new platform is expected to be rolled out next year.

