BlueSG car-sharing service set for 2026 relaunch, rebranded as ‘Flexar’

BlueSG set to relaunch A-to-B car-sharing service in 2026, rebrands as Flexar

Car-sharing operator BlueSG is set to introduce a new car-sharing service, Flexar, in 2026.

During its previous operations, BlueSG was the only car-sharing service in Singapore offering point-to-point trips, allowing users to pick up a car at one location and return it at another.

Most other operators require vehicles to be picked up and returned at the same location.

Speaking to MS News, a BlueSG spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday (10 March) that Flexar is “currently in the beta phase of its shared car mobility service, following BlueSG’s strategic pause”.

The spokesperson added that the company is “focused on testing and refining a range of exciting new offerings designed to enable flexible urban mobility” on a built-from-the-ground-up platform.

Relaunch part of long-term strategic vision

Checks by MS News show that Flexar’s website is still under development.

However, the website’s tagline suggests that users can expect to “access reliable cars when you need them, where you need them.”

The relaunch and rebrand come just over half a year after BlueSG abruptly paused its operations in August 2025.

At the time, BlueSG said it would be “embarking on a major platform upgrade”.

A portion of its workforce was also laid off as the company moved to “streamline operations significantly”.

In a Facebook post announcing the pause last year, BlueSG said the revamp would bring an improved platform, a refreshed vehicle fleet, an expanded network of pick-up and drop-off locations, as well as “greater reliability” and a “smoother user experience”.

Invitation to beta phase

A BlueSG member shared an email from the company with MS News introducing Flexar and inviting users to join its beta testing phase.

In the email, Flexar is described as a point-to-point car-sharing service launching in Singapore, allowing users to pick up a vehicle at a nearby station and return it at another Flexar station elsewhere in the city.

The email also states that BlueSG members are invited to try Flexar and share feedback ahead of the public launch. Interested users can RSVP through a link included in the email.

Shortlisted participants will be invited to join a limited beta group, gaining early access to new features, rewards based on rides completed and feedback shared, as well as a direct channel to provide suggestions and input.

There is currently no official launch date for Flexar.

However, the BlueSG spokesperson told MS News that the beta phase will help “ensure an intuitive and innovative experience for future users”, adding that comprehensive information, including full-service offerings, will be shared at the official service launch.

Also read: BlueSG lays off staff before pausing car-sharing operations from 8 Aug, plans ‘bold upgrade’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Flexar.