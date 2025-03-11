Man accused of abusing & killing Simonboy’s 4-year-old daughter previously founded 2 companies, arrested for drugs

Man accused of abusing & killing 4-year-old girl previously founded 2 companies

The man accused of killing 4-year-old Megan Khung, the biological daughter of Singaporean influencer Simonboy, in an abuse case has been identified.

Wong Shi Xiang, who had previously founded two companies, was arrested for drug-related offences before committing the horrific crime.

While out on bail, Wong subjected Megan to prolonged abuse, eventually leading to her tragic death in February 2020. He and his partner, Foo Li Ping, the girl’s mother, are now facing serious charges, including manslaughter.

Man accused of killing young girl

Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) reported that 29-year-old Foo Li Ping and her 38-year-old boyfriend, Wong, were accused of killing Megan at their condominium in Suites @ Guillemard, Paya Lebar, in February 2021.

After the incident, they, along with their friend Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi, 35, attempted to cover their tracks by transporting Megan’s body to an auto repair shop in Payar Ubi Industrial Park, where they disposed of the evidence by burning her remains.

Foo, who faces multiple charges, including child abuse and conspiring to dispose of the body, pleaded guilty to three of the charges on 28 Feb.

Wong, facing a total of 15 charges — ranging from manslaughter to drug trafficking — also pleaded guilty that day. The case has been adjourned for sentencing on 3 April.

Meanwhile, Chua, who faces charges of conspiring to dispose of the body, is still awaiting trial.

Identity of male accused revealed for first time

For the first time since his arrest, Wong’s identity has been made public.

Photographs circulating online show a picture from his past, where he is seen with another man, smiling and dressed in casual attire — lean, tanned, and sporting black-framed glasses.

The photo, which appears to have originated from Wong’s personal social media account, was shared by a user on Xiaohongshu, who claimed to be a friend of Foo’s.

The post quickly gained traction, sparking considerable online discussion.

Male accused of child’s manslaughter founded 2 companies

Business records reveal that Wong founded two companies during his earlier years.

In 2012, he established a technology consulting service company, followed by a valet parking service company in 2016. However, both businesses have since been deregistered.

According to SMDN, the secretary of the technology company revealed that, although the business had worked with over a hundred companies, they did not recognise Wong.

Court documents indicate that Wong’s criminal history includes an arrest in November 2018 during a Central Narcotics Bureau drug raid, prior to the Megan’s death.

After Wong’s arrest for Megan’s murder, a urine test confirmed he had drugs in his system.

Also read: 4-year-old girl abused to death & burnt in barrel was biological daughter of influencer Simonboy

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao & @simonboyyyyyyy on Instagram.