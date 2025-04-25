65-year-old man allegedly molests girl on bus in Yishun, charged in court

65-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting girl on bus in Yishun, charged in court

An elderly man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a girl on a bus in Yishun.

In a media release on Thursday (24 April), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the 65-year-old was charged in court on Friday (25 April).

Girl allegedly molested by unknown man on bus along Yishun Ring Road

The case occurred on Wednesday (23 April), when the police were alerted at 10.35am.

A girl had allegedly been molested while on a bus along Yishun Ring Road.

The perpetrator, a man, was unknown.

Man arrested within 3 hours

Police officers from Woodlands Police Division sprang into action, making use of ground enquiries and images from police cameras and CCTV.

They eventually identified the man and arrested him within three hours.

He was charged in court on Friday with the offence of outrage of modesty under Section 354(2) of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison, a fine, a caning, or any combination of these punishments.

Zero tolerance towards sexual offenders: Police

SPF said it has “zero tolerance” towards sexual offenders.

They threaten the personal safety of the community, it added.

Thus, “offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law”, SPF warned, urging members of the public to remain vigilant.

People should make a police report immediately if they witness an incident or are aware of someone being a victim of outrage of modesty, SPF also said.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force on Facebook. Photo for illustration purposes only.