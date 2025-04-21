Man allegedly grabs cabin crew & pushes her into lavatory on flight to S’pore, will be charged

Man allegedly emerged behind cabin crew, grabbed her & pushed her into lavatory with him

A man will be charged in court after allegedly molesting a female cabin crew member on a flight to Singapore.

In a news release on Monday (21 April), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the man allegedly grabbed the cabin crew and pushed her into the lavatory.

Cabin crew was helping another passenger to lavatory when man emerged

The incident occurred on a flight by an unnamed airline on 28 Feb, as the cabin crew member was escorting a female passenger to the lavatory, SPF said.

As she was doing this, she noticed a piece of tissue paper on the floor and bent down to pick it up.

However, a 20-year-old male Indian national allegedly emerged behind her and grasped her.

He then allegedly pushed her into the lavatory with him.

Female passenger helped cabin crew out of lavatory, man arrested

Witnessing what was going on, the female passenger immediately helped the cabin crew out of the lavatory.

The incident was then reported to the cabin supervisor.

SPF was alerted to the incident at 12.05pm that day. The man was subsequently arrested by officers from the Airport Police Division once the plane landed in Changi Airport.

Man to be charged on 22 April

The man will be charged on Tuesday (22 April) with using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, said SPF.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments.

Airport Police Division Commander M. Malathi said the police take such incidents “seriously” as cabin crew are “trained professionals dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers”.

The police also remain committed to protecting airline staff and passengers from any form of sexual harassment or assault, he added.

Featured image adapted from Changi Airport on Facebook and kool99 on Canva. Photos for illustration purposes only.