Indonesian man who flashed his genitals to SIA cabin crew charged in court, says he regrets his actions

Indonesian man apologetic during court hearing for flashing genitals to SIA cabin crew

An Indonesian man has been charged after allegedly exposing his genitals to a cabin crew member aboard a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight on 23 Jan.

23-year-old Brilliant Angjaya is accused of deliberately flashing a flight attendant and recording the act on his phone. He is expected to plead guilty on 24 March, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Man records himself flashing cabin crew member

According to police investigations, Angjaya allegedly removed his trousers and underwear, covering himself with a blanket.

“He then set up his mobile phone and switched it to video recording mode,” the police statement read.

When the female flight attendant approached to serve his meal, he removed the blanket and exposed himself.

The shocked cabin crew member immediately walked away and reported the incident to her supervisor.

Upon landing at Changi Airport, officers from the Airport Police Division arrested Angjaya and seized his mobile phone for investigation.

It is unknown where the flight had departed from.

Man says he regrets actions

Appearing in court on 12 March, Angjaya, who was unrepresented by a lawyer, apologised and expressed regret for his actions, reports Channel News Asia (CNA). He intended to plead guilty to the charges.

He also requested an expedited trial, saying he had already been in Singapore for one and a half months.

However, District Judge Kamala Ponnampalam ruled that the prosecution required more time, requesting a three-week adjournment.

If convicted of sexual exposure, Angjaya could face up to a year in jail, a fine, or both.

