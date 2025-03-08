Man allegedly exposes himself to cabin crew on S’pore-bound flight, will be charged in court

23-year-old Indonesian man allegedly exposes himself on flight to S’pore

A man who allegedly exposed himself on a flight to Singapore will be charged in court over the deed.

He did this to a female cabin crew member on an unnamed airline, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a media release on Saturday (8 March).

Man allegedly exposes himself as flight attendant was serving meal

SPF was alerted to the incident on 23 Jan, it said.

The man, a 23-year-old Indonesian, allegedly unzipped his pants to expose his genitals while seated in his seat, covering himself with a blanket.

He then set his phone to record video and, as the flight attendant served his meal, allegedly pulled off his blanket and exposed his private parts to her in full view.

The flight attendant quickly left the man’s seat and reported the matter to her supervisor.

Man to be charged in court on 12 March

When the aircraft landed at Changi Airport, officers from the Airport Police Division arrested the man.

They also seized his phone for investigation.

The man is set to be charged in court next Wednesday (12 March) for sexual exposure under Section 377BF of the Penal Code 1871, read with Section 3(1) of the Tokyo Convention Act 1971.

If convicted, he faces up to one year in prison and/or a fine.

Sexual offenders to be dealt with sternly: SPF

SPF takes a “firm stance” against sexual offenders who commit indecent acts, whether on the aircraft or in public, it said.

These acts cause alarm, distress and harassment to others, it added, stating:

Such offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.

