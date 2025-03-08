‘Very uncomfortable & really scary’: Woman strips naked on plane in the US, delaying flight

Woman strips naked & walks in aisle of US flight, shocking passengers

A Southwest Airlines flight between the United States (US) cities of Houston and Phoenix was delayed for over an hour after a female passenger stripped naked before takeoff, forcing the plane to return to the gate.

According to footage of the incident posted on X, the woman shocked passengers when she appeared fully exposed in the aisle, then walked up and down.

Woman speaks incoherently, makes gestures as she walks naked around flight

In the clip, passengers could be heard gasping and laughing as the woman stood with her arms spread in front of the packed flight.

She was also heard speaking incoherently.

Later, she was shown walking up and down the aisle, making gestures.

She also leaned towards some passengers, making them uncomfortable.

Passengers scared & uncomfortable

A passenger told American news outlet 12News KPNX that “very uncomfortable and really scary”.

Other passengers said the plane had just started taxiing when the woman undressed and started “jumping up and down, screaming at the top of her lungs”.

One passenger recalled hearing her say that she wanted to get off the flight, adding that the woman said she was bipolar before hitting parts of the plane.

She also “put her whole body” onto a female flight attendant and was “rubbing all over her”, the passenger said.

At one point, she pounded on the cockpit door, wanting to be let in, reported KHOU-11.

The chaos lasted about 25 minutes before action was taken, reported ABC13.

Named woman removed from flight & sent for psychiatric assessment

The Houston Police Department said it received a call at about 3.30pm local time on Monday (3 March), reported NBC News.

The plane returned to the gate, with an airline worker covering the woman with a blanket after boarding the plane.

She was escorted off the flight and taken to the hospital for medical assessment.

The police did not reveal her name as no charges were filed against her.

However, some passengers were surprised when they learnt that no charges would be filed, as she got naked in front of many people, including children.

Plane delayed for more than 1 hour later

Southwest Airlines said flight 733 was delayed for more than an hour before it eventually took off.

According to a statement from the airline, it apologised to customers for the delay due to a “customer situation” onboard.

It also appreciates their patience as teams worked to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible, it added.

Also read: Abusive passenger offloaded from Singapore Airlines plane, delays flight for close to 2 hours



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @BoneKnightmare on X.