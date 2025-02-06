Abusive passenger offloaded from Singapore Airlines plane, delays flight for close to 2 hours

Abusive passenger on Singapore Airlines plane allegedly insisted on going to the toilet during take-off

An abusive passenger on a recent Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight was taken off the plane but caused a delay of close to two hours.

Videos of the incident were posted on Reddit and TikTok on Thursday (6 Feb), showing a Mandarin-speaking woman talking loudly to cabin crew and arguing with fellow passengers.

Passenger insists on using toilet as Singapore Airlines plane is about to take off

In an almost 4-minute-long video posted on Reddit, the OP said the plane was taxiing for take-off from Changi Airport when a female passenger suddenly insisted on using the toilet.

She came into physical contact with an air stewardess but eventually forced her way into the toilet anyway.

While the plane was supposed to take off at 1.15am, the woman was still in the toilet at 1.40am.

She was also heard kicking the toilet door from inside, possibly to show her displeasure, the OP claimed.

Plane forced to return to the gate

Due to the passenger’s actions, the plane was apparently forced to return to the gate.

In the video, a Mandarin-speaking cabin crew is heard speaking on the phone to ground staff, saying that the plane would have to return to the gate as it could not take off with the passenger still in the toilet.

The captain is subsequently heard informing passengers of the delay, with the same cabin crew telling passengers that the plane had to return “due to passenger-related reasons” that had to be handled.

Passenger starts arguing with other passengers

When the passenger finally emerged from the toilet, she returned to her seat but quickly started arguing loudly with other passengers.

In the clip, she can be heard saying that it wasn’t her fault that the plane returned to the gate, but the pilot who did it.

As the cabin crew tried to calm passengers down, the arguments continued, with a male passenger heard telling them to stop quarrelling and keep quiet as it was already so late at night.

She was then heard retorting, “Why should I listen to you? Who are you?”

She also challenged someone to “sue her with the Central Communist Party” and “see whether they would succeed”.

The woman later claimed that she didn’t use vulgar language but a man replied that everybody had heard her use it, with the OP adding that she had used vulgar language while in the toilet.

A passenger then mentioned that they had to work early in the morning, to which she replied, “How is that my business? Why don’t you get off the plane and take another flight then? You don’t have to take this plane if you’re so rich.”

To this, the OP remarked that this woman is good at exaggeration and intensifying conflicts.

As the passenger continued ranting, other passengers started laughing in exasperation at her.

The woman is then heard claiming that in mainland China, she’s allowed to use the toilet, to which someone told her not to be “shameless”. A man then told her to “use the toilet now”, which prompted laughter from other passengers.

The woman proceeded to question whether they would let “someone with heart disease” use the toilet.

As she blustered endlessly, a cabin crew asked passengers to remain seated in English, which prompted another tirade, with the woman saying:

You know English and you know Mandarin! So good for you! If you’re so good use another language I dare you! Don’t speak to me in Mandarin! Don’t speak to me in English! If you have guts use another language! It’s that simple!

The ridiculousness of her ruminations led the entire cabin to sarcastically applaud her, with a passenger also letting out an audible sigh.

The TikTok video caught the last part of her rant and a cabin crew calmly advising passengers in Mandarin not to continue quarrelling with her, so that they can quickly handle this incident and take-off earlier.

Police escort abusive passenger off Singapore Airlines plane to applause

After what seemed like forever, the police finally came on board and escorted her off the plane.

This was met with approval from the passenger, who applauded again, this time to “send her off”.

Abusive passenger offloaded to ensure safety of others: Singapore Airlines

The incident took place on Thursday (6 Feb) on board flight SQ826 from Singapore to Shanghai, SIA said in a statement quoted by The Straits Times (ST).

The pilots decided to return to the gate after a passenger “verbally and physically abused” its cabin crew, the airline added.

The passenger and their companion were offloaded from the plane to ensure the safety of others on board and handed over to the authorities at Changi Airport.

The flight departed Singapore at 3.01am after a delay of 1 hour and 46 minutes due to the incident.

SIA apologised to passengers for the inconvenience caused, saying it does not tolerate unruly or abusive behaviour on board as it believes that “all our employees have a right to a safe and respectful workplace environment”.

