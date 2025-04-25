MS News GE2025 microsite has all the info you need this election, including interactive polls

All the info you need this election on MS News GE2025 microsite

Feeling overwhelmed by the flood of election news lately? Fret not, as MS News now has its very own microsite for GE2025, bringing you everything you need this election, and more.

The microsite features the latest breaking election news from now till Polling Day on 3 May, in-depth coverage of the electoral process, as well as interactive features such as a constituency map and user polls.

You will find individual candidate profiles, complete with all the background information you require — such as which constituency they are contesting.

Users can also read articles highlighting major issues of this election before going to the polls.

These articles cover a wide range of topics — from stances of respective political parties and sentiments of voters, to listicles of this election’s stand-out candidates.

Microsite will include interactive polls & link submissions

The microsite’s interactive polls allow users to express their sentiments and get involved in the election discussions.

For example, users can cast their votes on how they think each constituency will play out this election.

Other interactive polls will allow the public and readers to weigh in on the hottest topics of the GE — such as which constituency they think is most at risk or which GRC will have the easiest victory.

Apart from the polls, users can also share links related to the elections in the ‘LINKS’ section.

Links will be carefully moderated, and those approved will be visible on the microsite where other users can vote and comment on them.

The GE2025 microsite will be packed with all the necessary information, with an added interactive touch to get Singaporeans involved.

To access the microsite, click here or on the banner at the top of every page.

You can also get quick updates on the latest stories via the MS News social media platforms:

Also read: GE2025: 6 veteran MPs we’re saying farewell to & who are taking over their places

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from