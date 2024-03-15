Body of 52-year-old man found in waters near Woodlands, car abandoned at Johor bridge

Body of Malaysian man found in waters near Woodlands, his car was on Johor bridge

On Monday (11 March), the body of a 52-year-old man was found in the waters off Senoko Way, near Woodlands.

Authorities also discovered his car at a bridge in Johor, which contained his identification card and mobile phone.

Police said that they do not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations.

In response to The Straits Times’ (ST) queries, the police said they received an alert about a case of suspected drowning in the waters near 27 Senoko Way at 3.24pm.

Upon arrival, officers retrieved the body from the waters. A paramedic at the scene then pronounced the man dead.

According to Sin Chew Daily, Johor police confirmed the deceased man to be a private-hire driver from Malaysia.

Members of the public came across his car on a bridge in Permas Jaya, Johor at 6am on 11 March. His identification card and mobile phone were in the vehicle.

Family appealed online for information on whereabouts

After his disappearance, his family took to social media to appeal for information on his whereabouts, Sin Chew Daily reports.

The family has been notified of his death and will arrive in Singapore to collect his body.

In an interview with Sin Chew Daily, the man’s nephew said he lost contact with his uncle after 5pm on 10 March.

As the man was a private-hire driver, his family did not think anything was amiss until they found out about his car on the bridge.

