Man’s Body Found In Waters Near Changi Point Ferry Terminal, Search Lasted 24 Hours

57-Year-Old Man Went Missing Near Changi Point Ferry Terminal On 9 Feb, Body Found The Next Day

The body of a 57-year-old man has reportedly been found in the waters near Changi Point Ferry Terminal.

It was the result of a search-and-rescue operation that lasted more than 24 hours.

He has gone missing the day before the area.

Man was allegedly fishing at Changi Point: Netizen

The man’s disappearance was first communicated in a post on Reddit on Friday (9 Feb).

A user with the ID Ok-Pop-3916 said the man was allegedly fishing before he jumped into the water.

When he didn’t resurface after a few minutes, onlookers called the police, the user added.

Police & SCDF arrive at scene

Photos shared by the user showed several police officers and personnel from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at the scene.

Some were on boats while others were conducting investigations on shore.

Another photo showed a pair of slippers and a beer can on the bank that allegedly belonged to the missing man.

The officers searched for the man “well into the night” using flood lights, the user also said.

Man’s body retrieved off Changi Point Ferry Terminal on 10 Feb

Replying to queries from The Straits Times (ST), the police said a 57-year-old man went missing in the waters off Changi Point Ferry Terminal at about 4.15pm on 9 Feb.

A patrol craft from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and an SCDF marine rescue vessel were used to search for him.

The man’s body was retrieved from the water on Saturday 10 Feb (night) — more than 24 hours after he went missing.

The police do not suspect foul play.

