Body Of 20-Year-Old Man Retrieved From Waters Off East Coast Park, Suspected To Have Drowned

Body Of 20-Year-Old Man Found In Waters Off East Coast Park

On Monday (11 Dec), authorities retrieved the body of a 20-year-old man from the waters at East Coast Park.

Another individual was found alive about 50m from the shore and declined conveyance to the hospital.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play, but investigations are ongoing.

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), police said that they received an alert regarding a case of suspected drowning at about 7.10pm on Sunday (10 Dec).

On 11 Dec, authorities managed to retrieve the body of a 20-year-old man from the waters off East Coast Park.

After conducting preliminary investigations, the police have ruled out foul play as a possible cause of death. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Meanwhile, a reader provided Lianhe Zaobao with an image of the aftermath of the suspected drowning.

In the picture, park-goers gathered around a blue tent set up at the shore, with the area cordoned off and officers in uniform surrounding it.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the deceased and one of his friends had ventured out to sea to swim. However, this hasn’t yet been confirmed by official authorities.

Another individual rescued from waters

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), however, confirmed with ST that they received an alert about the same case at the same time on 10 Dec.

SCDF said the operation was a water rescue for two people who reportedly went missing in the waters off East Coast Park near East Coast Lagoon Food Village.

They deployed firefighters, the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), and marine vessels to search for the missing individuals.

With the Police Coast Guard’s assistance, they located one of the individuals in the seawater 50m from shore.

Upon their rescue, the person received assessment from an SCDF paramedic and reportedly declined conveyance to the hospital.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.