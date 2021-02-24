Life Raft Treats Has Fried Chicken Ice Cream That Will Fool Die-Hard Drumlet Lovers

Crispy fried chicken is arguably one of Singaporeans’ favourite guilty pleasures — there’s just something quite satisfying about biting on the crusty coating and the juicy flesh inside.

However, one company has capitalised on our love for fried chicken to deceive.

In recent years, Life Raft Treats – an ice cream parlour in South Carolina, USA – created a “Not Fried Chicken” ice cream bar.

The deceptive treat uses cornflakes to replicate the golden fried batter and tricks fried-chicken lovers into expecting a meaty bite.

Fried chicken ice cream

Located in Charleston USA, Life Raft Treats serves crunchy and handheld ice cream that will fool even die-hard fried chicken lovers.

Instead of the typical wafer cone, the company replicates the chicken skin and batter using cornflakes.

Just like our favourite meaty snack, you’ll have to exercise a bit of caution when taking a bite — there’s a chocolate-covered cookie ‘bone’ hidden within the caramelised white chocolate.

Available in bucket of 20

Most of us love to order a bucket of fried chicken for family dinners, get-togethers, and hang-outs with friends. This ‘fried chicken outlet’ lets you do exactly that by allowing you to order either a bucket with 6 pieces or a mega bucket with 20 pieces of ‘fried chicken’.

They say chicken drumlets are best served hot. But you’ll find that this bucket of treats defies the norm as they are best stored in our freezer.

If your friends are drumstick fans, get them a bucket and watch their shocked expressions when they sink their teeth into the ice cream filling.

Hope we get drumlet ice cream in Singapore too

Prices for the Not Fried Chicken ice cream begin at S$6.59 (US$5) per piece. Sadly, it appears they are only available in the US.

In time to come, let’s hope local ice cream parlours can also turn our meaty drumlets into cold and creamy desserts too.

What other foods would you like to see transformed into ice cream? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

