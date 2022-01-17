Dry Weather With Lower Rainfall Expected In 2nd Half Of Jan

In the last 2 weeks, days have been slightly warmer albeit breezier as we usher in the new year. And it seems we will be seeing more of that in the last 2 weeks of January.

Dry weather of up to 34°C is expected for the rest of the month, with only occasional passing afternoon showers.

In other words, now’s the time to whip out your picnic mats and bask in the sun once again.

Dry & relatively fair weather expected for rest of Jan

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), generally dry weather conditions with occasional passing afternoon showers are expected in the next fortnight.

As the northeast monsoon season continues, dry air is predicted to surround Singapore, giving us relatively fair weather on most days.

In the next week especially, we can look forward to more windy conditions, making it the opportune moment for making outdoor plans.

Daily temperature ranges between 24°C to 33°C

However, on 1 or 2 days, there will be short-duration thundery showers in the afternoon and evening. But overall, rainfall is expected to be below average.

With less rain, naturally, higher temperatures are to be expected.

The daily temperature is forecasted to range between 24°C and 33°C.

On days with lighter winds, the daily maximum temperature might reach about 34°C.

Cool & wet weather in first half of Jan

As we ushered in 2022 and got into the groove of the new year, Singapore has been experiencing cool and wet weather.

On 2 Jan, our island saw widespread and continuous rainfall from morning till noon. We were blessed with air-con weather that day, with temperatures going as low as 22.8°C in Clementi.

In the following week, Singapore experienced only brief periods of afternoon passing showers.

Daily temperatures reached a high of 34.5°C at Sentosa on 13 Jan.

Overall, rainfall in the first half of January was below average over most parts of Singapore, except in the northern and central regions.

The highest anomaly recorded was 82% above average at Ang Mo Kio.

Great opportunity to head outdoors

As we approach the Chinese New Year festive season, it might be time to temporarily bid farewell to long rainy days.

While the aircon weather will be missed, it’s also an excellent opportunity to head outdoors and bask in our tropical sunshine.

So let’s enjoy the nice windy weather while it lasts!

